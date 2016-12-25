RDO Newton Instack-virt-setup deployment with routable control plane on CentOS 7.3

Following bellow is instack-virt-setup deployment creating rout-able control plane via modified ~stack/undercloud.conf setting 192.168.24.0/24 to serve this purpose. It also also utilizes RDO Newton "current-passed-ci" trunk and corresponding TripleO QuickStart pre-built images, which are in sync with trunk as soon as appear to be built during CI. TripleO QS itself seems to be under heavy development almost all the time even for Newton stable branch.
Run on VIRTHOST (presuming that stack acoount has been already setup
and tuned as required for deployment )
[stack@instack ~]# su - stack
[stack@instack ~]$ cat .bashrc
# .bashrc
# Source global definitions
if [ -f /etc/bashrc ]; then
. /etc/bashrc
fi
# Uncomment the following line if you don't like systemctl's auto-paging feature:
# export SYSTEMD_PAGER=
export NODE_DIST=centos7
export USE_DELOREAN_TRUNK=1
export DELOREAN_TRUNK_REPO=" http://buildlogs.centos.org/centos/7/cloud/x86_64/rdo-trunk-newton-tested/"
export DELOREAN_REPO_FILE="delorean.repo"
export DIB_YUM_REPO_CONF=/etc/yum.repos.d/delorean*
# User specific aliases and functions
RELOGIN as stack=>root=>stack
[stack@instack ~]$ export DIB_YUM_REPO_CONF="$DIB_YUM_REPO_CONF /etc/yum.repos.d/CentOS-Ceph-Jewel.repo"
[stack@instack ~]$ echo $DIB_YUM_REPO_CONF
/etc/yum.repos.d/delorean-deps-newton.repo /etc/yum.repos.d/delorean-newton.repo /etc/yum.repos.d/CentOS-Ceph-Jewel.repo
At this point tune undercloud.conf to get rout-able ctlplane
set up after `openstack install undercloud` completition
[stack@instack ~]$ cat undercloud.conf | grep -v ^$|grep -v ^#
[DEFAULT]
local_ip = 192.168.24.1/24
network_gateway = 192.168.24.1
undercloud_public_vip = 192.168.24.2
undercloud_admin_vip = 192.168.24.3
network_cidr = 192.168.24.0/24
masquerade_network = 192.168.24.0/24
dhcp_start = 192.168.24.5
dhcp_end = 192.168.24.24
inspection_iprange = 192.168.24.100,192.168.24.120
[auth]
[stack@instack ~]$ openstack install undercloud
. . . .
Undercloud install complete.
The file containing this installation's passwords is at
/home/stack/undercloud-passwords.conf.
There is also a stackrc file at /home/stack/stackrc.
These files are needed to interact with the OpenStack services, and should be
secured.
[stack@instack ~]$ . stackrc
[stack@instack ~]$ neutron net-list
[stack@instack ~]$ sudo yum -y install wget
Install pre-built TripleO QS images
#############################################
Proceed with Overcloud Deployment
################################################
[stack@instack ~]$ . stackrc
[stack@instack ~]$ openstack overcloud image upload
Image "overcloud-full-vmlinuz" was uploaded.
[stack@instack ~]$ sudo ovs-vsctl show
42783cd9-9460-4aab-8fad-748e7015d80b
Manager "ptcp:6640:127.0.0.1"
is_connected: true
Bridge br-int
Controller "tcp:127.0.0.1:6633"
is_connected: true
fail_mode: secure
Port "tapac626204-7d"
tag: 1
Interface "tapac626204-7d"
type: internal
Port int-br-ctlplane
Interface int-br-ctlplane
type: patch
options: {peer=phy-br-ctlplane}
Port br-int
Interface br-int
type: internal
Bridge br-ctlplane
Controller "tcp:127.0.0.1:6633"
is_connected: true
fail_mode: secure
Port phy-br-ctlplane
Interface phy-br-ctlplane
type: patch
options: {peer=int-br-ctlplane}
Port "eth1"
Interface "eth1"
Port br-ctlplane
Interface br-ctlplane
type: internal
Port "vlan10"
tag: 10
Interface "vlan10"
type: internal
ovs_version: "2.5.0"
[stack@instack ~]$ vi $HOME/network_env.yaml
{
"parameter_defaults": {
"ControlPlaneDefaultRoute": "192.168.24.1",
"ControlPlaneSubnetCidr": "24",
"DnsServers": [
"83.221.202.254" <== ISP DNS Server IP
],
"EC2MetadataIp": "192.168.24.1",
"ExternalAllocationPools": [
{
"end": "10.0.0.250",
"start": "10.0.0.4"
}
],
"ExternalNetCidr": "10.0.0.1/24",
"NeutronExternalNetworkBridge": ""
}
}
[stack@instack ~]$ chmod a+x overcloud-deploy.sh
[stack@instack ~]$ sudo iptables -A BOOTSTACK_MASQ -s 10.0.0.0/24 ! -d 10.0.0.0/24 -j MASQUERADE -t nat
[stack@instack ~]$ sudo touch -f /usr/share/openstack-tripleo-heat-templates/puppet/post.yaml
[stack@instack ~]$ vi overcloud-deploy.sh
Run on VIRTHOST (presuming that stack acoount has been already setup
and tuned as required for deployment )
Next step :- $ sudo vi /usr/share/openstack-tripleo-heat-templates/puppet/services/ceph-mon.yaml Update line :- ceph::profile::params::osd_pool_default_size: 1 instead of default value "3". This step is acceptable only in Virtual Environment. Setting the osd_pool_default_size set to 1,you will only have one copy of the object. As a general rule, you should run your cluster with more than one OSD and a pool size greater than 1 object replica. So having 48GB RAM on VIRTHOST the optimal setting is osd_pool_default_size = 3 (at least 2)
outputs:
role_data:
description: Role data for the Ceph Monitor service.
value:
service_name: ceph_mon
monitoring_subscription: {get_param: MonitoringSubscriptionCephMon}
config_settings:
map_merge:
- get_attr: [CephBase, role_data, config_settings]
- ceph::profile::params::ms_bind_ipv6: {get_param: CephIPv6}
ceph::profile::params::mon_key: {get_param: CephMonKey}
ceph::profile::params::osd_pool_default_pg_num: 32
ceph::profile::params::osd_pool_default_pgp_num: 32
ceph::profile::params::osd_pool_default_size: 1 <== instead of "3"
# repeat returns items in a list, so we need to map_merge twice
tripleo::profile::base::ceph::mon::ceph_pools:
map_merge:
- map_merge:
repeat:
for_each:
<%pool%>:
- {get_param: CinderRbdPoolName}
- {get_param: CinderBackupRbdPoolName}
- {get_param: NovaRbdPoolName}
- {get_param: GlanceRbdPoolName}
- {get_param: GnocchiRbdPoolName}
[stack@instack ~]$ ./overcloud-deploy.sh + source /home/stack/stackrc ++ NOVA_VERSION=1.1 ++ export NOVA_VERSION +++ sudo hiera admin_password ++ OS_PASSWORD=22ecb766eb723d5bc287c7e47cfb9e7b2d427304 ++ export OS_PASSWORD ++ OS_AUTH_URL=http://192.168.24.1:5000/v2.0 ++ export OS_AUTH_URL ++ OS_USERNAME=admin ++ OS_TENANT_NAME=admin ++ COMPUTE_API_VERSION=1.1 ++ OS_BAREMETAL_API_VERSION=1.15 ++ OS_NO_CACHE=True ++ OS_CLOUDNAME=undercloud ++ OS_IMAGE_API_VERSION=1 ++ export OS_USERNAME ++ export OS_TENANT_NAME ++ export COMPUTE_API_VERSION ++ export OS_BAREMETAL ++ export OS_NO_CACHE ++ export OS_CLOUDNAME ++ export OS_IMAGE_API_VERSION + openstack overcloud deploy --control-scale 3 --compute-scale 1 --ceph-storage-scale 1 --libvirt-type qemu --ntp-server pool.ntp.org --templates /usr/share/openstack-tripleo-heat-templates -e /usr/share/openstack-tripleo-heat-templates/environments/puppet-pacemaker.yaml -e /usr/share/openstack-tripleo-heat-templates/environments/storage-environment.yaml -e /usr/share/openstack-tripleo-heat-templates/environments/network-isolation.yaml -e /usr/share/openstack-tripleo-heat-templates/environments/net-single-nic-with-vlans.yaml -e /home/stack/network_env.yaml Removing the current plan files Uploading new plan files Started Mistral Workflow. Execution ID: 83b9918a-ce91-4b7e-bc76-87c61c92028b Plan updated Deploying templates in the directory /tmp/tripleoclient-v2qWQD/tripleo-heat-templates Started Mistral Workflow. Execution ID: 4cb66db2-2b8b-40e9-ae48-336b999b0ef6 2016-12-25 11:30:57Z [overcloud]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS Stack CREATE started . . . . . . 2016-12-25 11:30:57Z [overcloud.PcsdPassword]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 11:30:57Z [overcloud.HeatAuthEncryptionKey]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 11:30:57Z [overcloud.HorizonSecret]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 11:59:03Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step3.0]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 11:59:03Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step3]: CREATE_COMPLETE Stack CREATE completed successfully 2016-12-25 11:59:03Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step3]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 11:59:03Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputeDeployment_Step4]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 11:59:03Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ObjectStorageDeployment_Step4]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 11:59:04Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputeDeployment_Step4]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS Stack CREATE started 2016-12-25 11:59:04Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputeDeployment_Step4.0]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 11:59:04Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.BlockStorageDeployment_Step4]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 11:59:04Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step4]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 11:59:04Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageDeployment_Step4]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 11:59:04Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step4]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS Stack CREATE started 2016-12-25 11:59:04Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step4.1]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 11:59:04Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageDeployment_Step4]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS Stack CREATE started 2016-12-25 11:59:04Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageDeployment_Step4.0]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 11:59:05Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.BlockStorageDeployment_Step4]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 11:59:06Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ObjectStorageDeployment_Step4]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 11:59:06Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step4.0]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 11:59:06Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step4.2]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 12:00:01Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageDeployment_Step4.0]: SIGNAL_IN_PROGRESS Signal: deployment 0c57482b-76e8-44d7-9197-3cf5be5d5df0 succeeded 2016-12-25 12:00:02Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageDeployment_Step4.0]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 12:00:02Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageDeployment_Step4]: CREATE_COMPLETE Stack CREATE completed successfully 2016-12-25 12:00:03Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageDeployment_Step4]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 12:03:01Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputeDeployment_Step4.0]: SIGNAL_IN_PROGRESS Signal: deployment bd58bab5-cd77-4dc4-a012-c94939c2f409 succeeded 2016-12-25 12:03:02Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputeDeployment_Step4.0]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 12:03:02Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputeDeployment_Step4]: CREATE_COMPLETE Stack CREATE completed successfully 2016-12-25 12:03:02Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputeDeployment_Step4]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 12:04:04Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step4.1]: SIGNAL_IN_PROGRESS Signal: deployment cfa41ca2-fac0-40d2-b172-639b12aba790 succeeded 2016-12-25 12:04:05Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step4.1]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 12:04:11Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step4.2]: SIGNAL_IN_PROGRESS Signal: deployment 8f54670a-d54f-44d6-a34e-83ad16a734bb succeeded 2016-12-25 12:04:11Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step4.2]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 12:05:55Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step4.0]: SIGNAL_IN_PROGRESS Signal: deployment eee42321-d94d-4aea-a3f0-4e49886b1bc4 succeeded 2016-12-25 12:05:56Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step4.0]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 12:05:56Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step4]: CREATE_COMPLETE Stack CREATE completed successfully 2016-12-25 12:05:57Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step4]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 12:05:57Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputeDeployment_Step5]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 12:05:57Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step5]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 12:05:57Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputeDeployment_Step5]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS Stack CREATE started 2016-12-25 12:05:57Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputeDeployment_Step5.0]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 12:05:57Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageDeployment_Step5]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 12:05:57Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step5]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS Stack CREATE started 2016-12-25 12:05:57Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.BlockStorageDeployment_Step5]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 12:05:57Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageDeployment_Step5]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS Stack CREATE started 2016-12-25 12:05:57Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step5.1]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 12:05:57Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageDeployment_Step5.0]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 12:05:57Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ObjectStorageDeployment_Step5]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 12:05:58Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step5.0]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 12:05:59Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.BlockStorageDeployment_Step5]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 12:05:59Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step5.2]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 12:05:59Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ObjectStorageDeployment_Step5]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 12:06:40Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageDeployment_Step5.0]: SIGNAL_IN_PROGRESS Signal: deployment cef8295c-5026-41dc-8f89-a8ec29d5a195 succeeded 2016-12-25 12:06:40Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageDeployment_Step5.0]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 12:06:40Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageDeployment_Step5]: CREATE_COMPLETE Stack CREATE completed successfully 2016-12-25 12:06:41Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageDeployment_Step5]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 12:06:45Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputeDeployment_Step5.0]: SIGNAL_IN_PROGRESS Signal: deployment 22d20811-24fb-4b53-a356-e580b688fd2c succeeded 2016-12-25 12:06:45Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputeDeployment_Step5.0]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 12:06:45Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputeDeployment_Step5]: CREATE_COMPLETE Stack CREATE completed successfully 2016-12-25 12:06:45Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputeDeployment_Step5]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 12:10:58Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step5.1]: SIGNAL_IN_PROGRESS Signal: deployment a466258f-0bb9-4363-b7c5-a81a4b9fd8e4 succeeded 2016-12-25 12:11:00Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step5.1]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 12:11:13Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step5.2]: SIGNAL_IN_PROGRESS Signal: deployment 63a0fdb5-7459-4e3d-819b-0dd6c680b90e succeeded 2016-12-25 12:11:14Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step5.2]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 12:16:37Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step5.0]: SIGNAL_IN_PROGRESS Signal: deployment 5a45a608-4458-48bf-9ca0-cb7e002307a2 succeeded 2016-12-25 12:16:38Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step5.0]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 12:16:38Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step5]: CREATE_COMPLETE Stack CREATE completed successfully 2016-12-25 12:16:39Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step5]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 12:16:39Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostConfig]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 12:16:39Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.BlockStoragePostConfig]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 12:16:39Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ObjectStoragePostConfig]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 12:16:39Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputePostConfig]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 12:16:39Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStoragePostConfig]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 12:16:40Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostConfig]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 12:16:40Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ObjectStoragePostConfig]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 12:16:40Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.BlockStoragePostConfig]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 12:16:40Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputePostConfig]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 12:16:40Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStoragePostConfig]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 12:16:40Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.BlockStorageExtraConfigPost]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 12:16:40Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ObjectStorageExtraConfigPost]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 12:16:40Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageExtraConfigPost]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 12:16:41Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputeExtraConfigPost]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 12:16:41Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerExtraConfigPost]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 12:16:42Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.BlockStorageExtraConfigPost]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 12:16:42Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ObjectStorageExtraConfigPost]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 12:16:42Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputeExtraConfigPost]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 12:16:42Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerExtraConfigPost]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 12:16:42Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageExtraConfigPost]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 12:16:42Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 12:16:42Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS Stack CREATE started 2016-12-25 12:16:42Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet.ControllerPostPuppetMaintenanceModeConfig]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 12:16:42Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet.ControllerPostPuppetMaintenanceModeConfig]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 12:16:42Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet.ControllerPostPuppetMaintenanceModeDeployment]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 12:17:55Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet.ControllerPostPuppetMaintenanceModeDeployment]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 12:17:55Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet.ControllerPostPuppetRestart]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS state changed 2016-12-25 12:18:58Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet.ControllerPostPuppetRestart]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 12:18:58Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet]: CREATE_COMPLETE Stack CREATE completed successfully 2016-12-25 12:18:59Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 12:18:59Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps]: CREATE_COMPLETE Stack CREATE completed successfully 2016-12-25 12:18:59Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps]: CREATE_COMPLETE state changed 2016-12-25 12:18:59Z [overcloud]: CREATE_COMPLETE Stack CREATE completed successfully Stack overcloud CREATE_COMPLETE Started Mistral Workflow. Execution ID: f189f0d4-4287-4c45-8f3d-aca5a65e0843 Overcloud Endpoint: http://10.0.0.10:5000/v2.0 Overcloud Deployed [stack@instack ~]$ nova list +--------------------------------------+-------------------------+--------+------------+-------------+------------------------+ | ID | Name | Status | Task State | Power State | Networks | +--------------------------------------+-------------------------+--------+------------+-------------+------------------------+ | e4124368-7e3b-42de-abc9-348c232c7560 | overcloud-cephstorage-0 | ACTIVE | - | Running | ctlplane=192.168.24.9 | | 23cc18b7-acef-4c58-b8ef-835b3766f0ba | overcloud-controller-0 | ACTIVE | - | Running | ctlplane=192.168.24.17 | | 4dad4b56-0e57-4685-aea6-87fb2a5745c7 | overcloud-controller-1 | ACTIVE | - | Running | ctlplane=192.168.24.13 | | 6c013bc1-9e0b-4809-a200-6a47e84c1fbf | overcloud-controller-2 | ACTIVE | - | Running | ctlplane=192.168.24.7 | | 55120150-37ac-4160-9ba6-17324af2db8c | overcloud-novacompute-0 | ACTIVE | - | Running | ctlplane=192.168.24.16 | +--------------------------------------+-------------------------+--------+------------+-------------+------------------------+
[stack@instack ~]$ cat overcloudrc export OS_NO_CACHE=True export OS_CLOUDNAME=overcloud export OS_AUTH_URL=http://10.0.0.10:5000/v2.0 export NOVA_VERSION=1.1 export COMPUTE_API_VERSION=1.1 export OS_USERNAME=admin export no_proxy=,10.0.0.10,192.168.24.10 export OS_PASSWORD=KYwmKd6QnscTAZTkayuHM8jHV export PYTHONWARNINGS="ignore:Certificate has no, ignore:A true SSLContext object is not available" export OS_TENANT_NAME=admin [stack@instack ~]$ ssh heat-admin@192.168.24.17 The authenticity of host '192.168.24.17 (192.168.24.17)' can't be established. ECDSA key fingerprint is 67:53:b3:30:85:f5:b0:d6:df:bf:6a:fc:03:30:f1:53. Are you sure you want to continue connecting (yes/no)? yes Warning: Permanently added '192.168.24.17' (ECDSA) to the list of known hosts. [heat-admin@overcloud-controller-0 ~]$ sudo su - [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# ping lxer.com PING lxer.com (108.166.170.174) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from dal4.wmkt.net (108.166.170.174): icmp_seq=1 ttl=48 time=179 ms 64 bytes from dal4.wmkt.net (108.166.170.174): icmp_seq=2 ttl=48 time=174 ms 64 bytes from dal4.wmkt.net (108.166.170.174): icmp_seq=3 ttl=48 time=176 ms 64 bytes from dal4.wmkt.net (108.166.170.174): icmp_seq=4 ttl=48 time=174 ms 64 bytes from dal4.wmkt.net (108.166.170.174): icmp_seq=5 ttl=48 time=177 ms ^C --- lxer.com ping statistics --- 6 packets transmitted, 5 received, 16% packet loss, time 5005ms rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 174.601/176.462/179.337/1.809 ms [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# vi overcloudrc [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# . overcloudrc [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# ceph status cluster bd2d8da8-ca90-11e6-b7a3-525400fb0aa9 health HEALTH_OK monmap e1: 3 mons at {overcloud-controller-0=172.16.1.13:6789/0,overcloud-controller-1=172.16.1.12:6789/0,overcloud-controller-2=172.16.1.11:6789/0} election epoch 6, quorum 0,1,2 overcloud-controller-2,overcloud-controller-1,overcloud-controller-0 osdmap e13: 1 osds: 1 up, 1 in flags sortbitwise pgmap v82: 224 pgs, 6 pools, 0 bytes data, 0 objects 8481 MB used, 38603 MB / 47084 MB avail 224 active+clean [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# wget https://download.fedoraproject.org/pub/fedora/linux/releases/24/CloudImages/x86_64/images/Fedora-Cloud-Base-24-1.2.x86_64.qcow2 --2016-12-25 12:25:28-- https://download.fedoraproject.org/pub/fedora/linux/releases/24/CloudImages/x86_64/images/Fedora-Cloud-Base-24-1.2.x86_64.qcow2 Resolving download.fedoraproject.org (download.fedoraproject.org)... 67.219.144.68, 152.19.134.198, 85.236.55.6, ... Connecting to download.fedoraproject.org (download.fedoraproject.org)|67.219.144.68|:443... connected. HTTP request sent, awaiting response... 302 Found Location: http://fedora-mirror01.rbc.ru/pub/fedora/linux/releases/24/CloudImages/x86_64/images/Fedora-Cloud-Base-24-1.2.x86_64.qcow2 [following] --2016-12-25 12:25:29-- http://fedora-mirror01.rbc.ru/pub/fedora/linux/releases/24/CloudImages/x86_64/images/Fedora-Cloud-Base-24-1.2.x86_64.qcow2 Resolving fedora-mirror01.rbc.ru (fedora-mirror01.rbc.ru)... 80.68.250.217 Connecting to fedora-mirror01.rbc.ru (fedora-mirror01.rbc.ru)|80.68.250.217|:80... connected. HTTP request sent, awaiting response... 200 OK Length: 204590080 (195M) [application/octet-stream] Saving to: ‘Fedora-Cloud-Base-24-1.2.x86_64.qcow2’ 100%[=======================================================>] 204,590,080 682KB/s in 5m 21s 2016-12-25 12:30:50 (623 KB/s) - ‘Fedora-Cloud-Base-24-1.2.x86_64.qcow2’ saved [204590080/204590080] [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# glance image-create --name "VF24Cloud" --disk-format qcow2 \
--container-format bare --progress < Fedora-Cloud-Base-24-1.2.x86_64.qcow2
[=============================>] 100% +------------------+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Property | Value | +------------------+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | checksum | 8de08e3fe24ee788e50a6a508235aa64 | | container_format | bare | | created_at | 2016-12-25T12:31:27Z | | direct_url | rbd://bd2d8da8-ca90-11e6-b7a3-525400fb0aa9/images/303526e2-60bb- | | | 4dcf-8781-b722bf718392/snap | | disk_format | qcow2 | | id | 303526e2-60bb-4dcf-8781-b722bf718392 | | locations | [{"url": "rbd://bd2d8da8-ca90-11e6-b7a3-525400fb0aa9/images/303526e2-60bb- | | | 4dcf-8781-b722bf718392/snap", "metadata": {}}] | | min_disk | 0 | | min_ram | 0 | | name | VF24Cloud | | owner | 96c20310965d436a83e6f3ea648bab8c | | protected | False | | size | 204590080 | | status | active | | tags | [] | | updated_at | 2016-12-25T12:31:30Z | | virtual_size | None | | visibility | private | +------------------+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# ceph status cluster bd2d8da8-ca90-11e6-b7a3-525400fb0aa9 health HEALTH_OK monmap e1: 3 mons at {overcloud-controller-0=172.16.1.13:6789/0,overcloud-controller-1=172.16.1.12:6789/0,overcloud-controller-2=172.16.1.11:6789/0} election epoch 6, quorum 0,1,2 overcloud-controller-2,overcloud-controller-1,overcloud-controller-0 osdmap e16: 1 osds: 1 up, 1 in flags sortbitwise pgmap v104: 224 pgs, 6 pools, 195 MB data, 30 objects 8868 MB used, 38216 MB / 47084 MB avail 224 active+clean client io 65147 B/s rd, 26940 kB/s wr, 75 op/s rd, 19 op/s wr [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# glance image-list +--------------------------------------+-----------+ | ID | Name | +--------------------------------------+-----------+ | 303526e2-60bb-4dcf-8781-b722bf718392 | VF24Cloud | +--------------------------------------+-----------+ [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# cinder create --image-id 303526e2-60bb-4dcf-8781-b722bf718392 \
--display_name=vf24volume-ceph 7 +--------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ | Property | Value | +--------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ | attachments | [] | | availability_zone | nova | | bootable | false | | consistencygroup_id | None | | created_at | 2016-12-25T12:32:51.000000 | | description | None | | encrypted | False | | id | 06bfaf39-6795-4a4e-b1a4-ff2ad49a2333 | | metadata | {} | | migration_status | None | | multiattach | False | | name | vf24volume-ceph | | os-vol-host-attr:host | hostgroup@tripleo_ceph#tripleo_ceph | | os-vol-mig-status-attr:migstat | None | | os-vol-mig-status-attr:name_id | None | | os-vol-tenant-attr:tenant_id | 96c20310965d436a83e6f3ea648bab8c | | replication_status | disabled | | size | 7 | | snapshot_id | None | | source_volid | None | | status | creating | | updated_at | 2016-12-25T12:32:52.000000 | | user_id | 1ece4a02a3f44610938be469e164d7c7 | | volume_type | None | +--------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# cinder list
+--------------------------------------+-----------+-----------------+------+-------------+----------+-------------+ | ID | Status | Name | Size | Volume Type | Bootable | Attached to | +--------------------------------------+-----------+-----------------+------+-------------+----------+-------------+ | 06bfaf39-6795-4a4e-b1a4-ff2ad49a2333 | available | vf24volume-ceph | 7 | - | true | | +--------------------------------------+-----------+-----------------+------+-------------+----------+-------------+
[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# ceph osd df tree ID WEIGHT REWEIGHT SIZE USE AVAIL %USE VAR PGS TYPE NAME -1 0.04489 - 47084M 13262M 33822M 28.17 1.00 0 root default -2 0.04489 - 47084M 13262M 33822M 28.17 1.00 0 host overcloud-cephstorage-0 0 0.04489 1.00000 47084M 13262M 33822M 28.17 1.00 224 osd.0 TOTAL 47084M 13262M 33822M 28.17 MIN/MAX VAR: 1.00/1.00 STDDEV: 0
[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# rbd -p images ls 303526e2-60bb-4dcf-8781-b722bf718392
[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# rbd -p volumes ls volume-06bfaf39-6795-4a4e-b1a4-ff2ad49a2333
Setup Neutron Router, external, tenant's networks on PCS Controllers Cluster via CLI sourcing into shell overcloudrc (just testing overcloud setup)
[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# neutron net-create ext-net --router:external \
--provider:physical_network datacentre --provider:network_type flat Created a new network: +---------------------------+--------------------------------------+ | Field | Value | +---------------------------+--------------------------------------+ | admin_state_up | True | | availability_zone_hints | | | availability_zones | | | created_at | 2016-12-25T12:36:31Z | | description | | | id | b26e01d7-8bd2-4666-bed3-c55c355fc82b | | ipv4_address_scope | | | ipv6_address_scope | | | is_default | False | | mtu | 1496 | | name | ext-net | | port_security_enabled | True | | project_id | 96c20310965d436a83e6f3ea648bab8c | | provider:network_type | flat | | provider:physical_network | datacentre | | provider:segmentation_id | | | qos_policy_id | | | revision_number | 3 | | router:external | True | | shared | False | | status | ACTIVE | | subnets | | | tags | | | tenant_id | 96c20310965d436a83e6f3ea648bab8c | | updated_at | 2016-12-25T12:36:31Z | +---------------------------+--------------------------------------+ [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# neutron subnet-create ext-net --name ext-subnet \
--allocation-pool start=192.168.24.100,end=192.168.24.120 --disable-dhcp --gateway 192.168.24.1 192.168.24.0/24 Created a new subnet: +-------------------+------------------------------------------------------+ | Field | Value | +-------------------+------------------------------------------------------+ | allocation_pools | {"start": "192.168.24.100", "end": "192.168.24.120"} | | cidr | 192.168.24.0/24 | | created_at | 2016-12-25T12:36:59Z | | description | | | dns_nameservers | | | enable_dhcp | False | | gateway_ip | 192.168.24.1 | | host_routes | | | id | 87fa1511-4ded-4705-90ba-7e363b0e9905 | | ip_version | 4 | | ipv6_address_mode | | | ipv6_ra_mode | | | name | ext-subnet | | network_id | b26e01d7-8bd2-4666-bed3-c55c355fc82b | | project_id | 96c20310965d436a83e6f3ea648bab8c | | revision_number | 2 | | service_types | | | subnetpool_id | | | tenant_id | 96c20310965d436a83e6f3ea648bab8c | | updated_at | 2016-12-25T12:36:59Z | +-------------------+------------------------------------------------------+ [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# neutron router-create router1 Created a new router: +-------------------------+--------------------------------------+ | Field | Value | +-------------------------+--------------------------------------+ | admin_state_up | True | | availability_zone_hints | | | availability_zones | | | created_at | 2016-12-25T12:37:34Z | | description | | | distributed | False | | external_gateway_info | | | flavor_id | | | ha | True | | id | 791cbaa1-a777-4b36-827e-ec8636e66c1b | | name | router1 | | project_id | 96c20310965d436a83e6f3ea648bab8c | | revision_number | 2 | | routes | | | status | ACTIVE | | tenant_id | 96c20310965d436a83e6f3ea648bab8c | | updated_at | 2016-12-25T12:37:34Z | +-------------------------+--------------------------------------+ [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# neutron router-gateway-set router1 ext-net Set gateway for router router1 [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# neutron net-create int Created a new network: +---------------------------+--------------------------------------+ | Field | Value | +---------------------------+--------------------------------------+ | admin_state_up | True | | availability_zone_hints | | | availability_zones | | | created_at | 2016-12-25T12:38:22Z | | description | | | id | b7a03b53-46e9-4f66-904f-3afb764c1d49 | | ipv4_address_scope | | | ipv6_address_scope | | | mtu | 1446 | | name | int | | port_security_enabled | True | | project_id | 96c20310965d436a83e6f3ea648bab8c | | provider:network_type | vxlan | | provider:physical_network | | | provider:segmentation_id | 79 | | qos_policy_id | | | revision_number | 3 | | router:external | False | | shared | False | | status | ACTIVE | | subnets | | | tags | | | tenant_id | 96c20310965d436a83e6f3ea648bab8c | | updated_at | 2016-12-25T12:38:22Z | +---------------------------+--------------------------------------+ [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# neutron subnet-create int 30.0.0.0/24 \
--dns_nameservers list=true 83.221.202.254 Created a new subnet: +-------------------+--------------------------------------------+ | Field | Value | +-------------------+--------------------------------------------+ | allocation_pools | {"start": "30.0.0.2", "end": "30.0.0.254"} | | cidr | 30.0.0.0/24 | | created_at | 2016-12-25T12:38:43Z | | description | | | dns_nameservers | 83.221.202.254 | | enable_dhcp | True | | gateway_ip | 30.0.0.1 | | host_routes | | | id | 4d059161-05de-4804-991b-d7a03b8cae97 | | ip_version | 4 | | ipv6_address_mode | | | ipv6_ra_mode | | | name | | | network_id | b7a03b53-46e9-4f66-904f-3afb764c1d49 | | project_id | 96c20310965d436a83e6f3ea648bab8c | | revision_number | 2 | | service_types | | | subnetpool_id | | | tenant_id | 96c20310965d436a83e6f3ea648bab8c | | updated_at | 2016-12-25T12:38:43Z | +-------------------+--------------------------------------------+ [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# neutron router-interface-add router1 4d059161-05de-4804-991b-d7a03b8cae97 Added interface fb1773e3-eed9-4deb-bcbf-57963cf77f98 to router router1. [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# nova keypair-add oskey122516 >oskey122516.pem [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# nova secgroup-list WARNING: Command secgroup-list is deprecated and will be removed after Nova 15.0.0 is released. Use python-neutronclient or python-openstackclient instead. +--------------------------------------+---------+------------------------+ | Id | Name | Description | +--------------------------------------+---------+------------------------+ | 54e7b1a2-125d-4cd9-9335-b7d536745945 | default | Default security group | +--------------------------------------+---------+------------------------+ [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# neutron security-group-rule-create --protocol tcp \
--port-range-min 22 --port-range-max 22 --direction ingress --remote-ip-prefix 0.0.0.0/0 \
54e7b1a2-125d-4cd9-9335-b7d536745945 Created a new security_group_rule: +-------------------+--------------------------------------+ | Field | Value | +-------------------+--------------------------------------+ | created_at | 2016-12-25T12:41:49Z | | description | | | direction | ingress | | ethertype | IPv4 | | id | 1be8efd2-2f3d-460d-8afd-4df597601620 | | port_range_max | 22 | | port_range_min | 22 | | project_id | 96c20310965d436a83e6f3ea648bab8c | | protocol | tcp | | remote_group_id | | | remote_ip_prefix | 0.0.0.0/0 | | revision_number | 1 | | security_group_id | 54e7b1a2-125d-4cd9-9335-b7d536745945 | | tenant_id | 96c20310965d436a83e6f3ea648bab8c | | updated_at | 2016-12-25T12:41:49Z | +-------------------+--------------------------------------+ [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# nova flavor-create "m1.small" 2 1000 20 1 +----+----------+-----------+------+-----------+------+-------+-------------+-----------+ | ID | Name | Memory_MB | Disk | Ephemeral | Swap | VCPUs | RXTX_Factor | Is_Public | +----+----------+-----------+------+-----------+------+-------+-------------+-----------+ | 2 | m1.small | 1000 | 20 | 0 | | 1 | 1.0 | True | +----+----------+-----------+------+-----------+------+-------+-------------+-----------+