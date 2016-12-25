Sunday, December 25, 2016

RDO Newton Instack-virt-setup deployment with routable control plane on CentOS 7.3

Following bellow is instack-virt-setup deployment creating  rout-able control plane via modified ~stack/undercloud.conf setting  192.168.24.0/24 to serve this purpose. It also also utilizes RDO Newton "current-passed-ci" trunk and corresponding TripleO QuickStart pre-built images, which are in sync with trunk as soon as appear to be built during CI. TripleO QS itself seems to be under heavy development almost all the time even for Newton stable branch.


Run on VIRTHOST (presuming that stack acoount has been already setup
and tuned as required for  deployment )
sudo yum -y install yum-plugin-priorities
sudo curl -o /etc/yum.repos.d/delorean-newton.repo  http://buildlogs.centos.org/centos/7/cloud/x86_64/rdo-trunk-newton-tested/delorean.repo
sudo curl -o /etc/yum.repos.d/delorean-deps-newton.repo https://trunk.rdoproject.org/centos7-newton/delorean-deps.repo 
$ sudo yum -y update
$ sudo yum install -y instack-undercloud
$ instack-virt-setup
sudo yum -y install yum-plugin-priorities
sudo curl -o /etc/yum.repos.d/delorean-newton.repo  http://buildlogs.centos.org/centos/7/cloud/x86_64/rdo-trunk-newton-tested/delorean.repo
sudo curl -o /etc/yum.repos.d/delorean-deps-newton.repo https://trunk.rdoproject.org/centos7-newton/delorean-deps.repo 
sudo yum -y upgrade mariadb-libs ( case 7.3 )
sudo yum -y install --enablerepo=extras centos-release-ceph-jewel
sudo sed -i -e 's%gpgcheck=.*%gpgcheck=0%' /etc/yum.repos.d/CentOS-Ceph-Jewel.repo

[stack@instack ~]# su - stack
[stack@instack ~]$ cat .bashrc

# .bashrc
# Source global definitions
if [ -f /etc/bashrc ]; then
    . /etc/bashrc
fi

# Uncomment the following line if you don't like systemctl's auto-paging feature:
# export SYSTEMD_PAGER=
export NODE_DIST=centos7
export USE_DELOREAN_TRUNK=1
export DELOREAN_TRUNK_REPO=" http://buildlogs.centos.org/centos/7/cloud/x86_64/rdo-trunk-newton-tested/"
export DELOREAN_REPO_FILE="delorean.repo"
export DIB_YUM_REPO_CONF=/etc/yum.repos.d/delorean*

# User specific aliases and functions

RELOGIN as stack=>root=>stack

[stack@instack ~]$ export DIB_YUM_REPO_CONF="$DIB_YUM_REPO_CONF /etc/yum.repos.d/CentOS-Ceph-Jewel.repo"
[stack@instack ~]$ echo $DIB_YUM_REPO_CONF
/etc/yum.repos.d/delorean-deps-newton.repo /etc/yum.repos.d/delorean-newton.repo /etc/yum.repos.d/CentOS-Ceph-Jewel.repo

At this point tune undercloud.conf to get rout-able ctlplane
set up after `openstack install undercloud`  completition
[stack@instack ~]$ cat undercloud.conf | grep -v ^$|grep -v ^#
[DEFAULT]
local_ip = 192.168.24.1/24
network_gateway = 192.168.24.1
undercloud_public_vip = 192.168.24.2
undercloud_admin_vip = 192.168.24.3
network_cidr = 192.168.24.0/24
masquerade_network = 192.168.24.0/24
dhcp_start = 192.168.24.5
dhcp_end = 192.168.24.24
inspection_iprange = 192.168.24.100,192.168.24.120
[auth]

[stack@instack ~]$ openstack install undercloud
. . . .

Undercloud install complete.
The file containing this installation's passwords is at
/home/stack/undercloud-passwords.conf.
There is also a stackrc file at /home/stack/stackrc.
These files are needed to interact with the OpenStack services, and should be
secured.
[stack@instack ~]$ . stackrc
[stack@instack ~]$ neutron net-list
+--------------------------------------+----------+------------------------------------------+
| id                                   | name     | subnets                                  |
+--------------------------------------+----------+------------------------------------------+
| c645a750-6958-40b1-9e68-0d4d771ea024 | ctlplane | c18bf437-f14c-4dcb-8c7a-7928fa3e0cd7     |
|                                      |          | 192.168.24.0/24                          |
+--------------------------------------+----------+------------------------------------------+

[stack@instack ~]$ sudo yum -y install wget

Install pre-built TripleO QS images
[stack@instack ~]$ wget http://buildlogs.centos.org/centos/7/cloud/x86_64/tripleo_images/newton/delorean/undercloud.qcow2
--2016-12-25 11:07:41--  http://buildlogs.centos.org/centos/7/cloud/x86_64/tripleo_images/newton/delorean/undercloud.qcow2
Resolving buildlogs.centos.org (buildlogs.centos.org)... 162.252.80.138, 2001:bc8:242c::10
. . . . .
Length: 2955677696 (2.8G)
Saving to: ‘undercloud.qcow2’

100%[=====================================================>] 2,955,677,696 10.4MB/s   in 5m 24s 
2016-12-25 11:13:06 (8.70 MB/s) - ‘undercloud.qcow2’ saved [2955677696/2955677696]

[stack@instack ~]$ wget http://buildlogs.centos.org/centos/7/cloud/x86_64/tripleo_images/newton/delorean/overcloud-full.tar
--2016-12-25 11:13:26--  http://buildlogs.centos.org/centos/7/cloud/x86_64/tripleo_images/newton/delorean/overcloud-full.tar
Resolving buildlogs.centos.org (buildlogs.centos.org)... 162.252.80.138, 2001:bc8:242c::10
. . . . 
Length: 1303572480 (1.2G) [application/x-tar]
Saving to: ‘overcloud-full.tar’
 100%[=====================================================>] 1,303,572,480 9.86MB/s   in 3m 31s 
2016-12-25 11:16:57 (5.90 MB/s) - ‘overcloud-full.tar’ saved [1303572480/1303572480]

[stack@instack ~]$ wget http://buildlogs.centos.org/centos/7/cloud/x86_64/tripleo_images/newton/delorean/ironic-python-agent.tar
--2016-12-25 11:17:16--  http://buildlogs.centos.org/centos/7/cloud/x86_64/tripleo_images/newton/delorean/ironic-python-agent.tar
Resolving buildlogs.centos.org (buildlogs.centos.org)... 162.252.80.138, 2001:bc8:242c::10
. . . . 
Length: 362536960 (346M) [application/x-tar]
Saving to: ‘ironic-python-agent.tar’

100%[=======================================================>] 362,536,960 10.2MB/s   in 39s    
2016-12-25 11:17:55 (8.97 MB/s) - ‘ironic-python-agent.tar’ saved [362536960/362536960]


[stack@instack ~]$ tar -xvf overcloud-full.tar
overcloud-full.d/
overcloud-full.d/dib-manifests/
overcloud-full.d/dib-manifests/dib-manifests-pip/
overcloud-full.d/dib-manifests/dib-element-manifest
overcloud-full.d/dib-manifests/dib_arguments
overcloud-full.d/dib-manifests/dib_environment
overcloud-full.initrd
overcloud-full.qcow2
overcloud-full.qcow2.log
overcloud-full.vmlinuz

[stack@instack ~]$ tar -xvf ironic-python-agent.tar
ironic-python-agent.d/
ironic-python-agent.d/dib-manifests/
ironic-python-agent.d/dib-manifests/dib_arguments
ironic-python-agent.d/dib-manifests/dib-element-manifest
ironic-python-agent.d/dib-manifests/dib_environment
ironic-python-agent.initramfs
ironic-python-agent.kernel
ironic-python-agent.qcow2.log
ironic-python-agent.vmlinuz

Proceed with Overcloud Deployment
[stack@instack ~]$ . stackrc
[stack@instack ~]$ openstack overcloud image upload
Image "overcloud-full-vmlinuz" was uploaded.
+--------------------------------------+------------------------+-------------+---------+--------+
|                  ID                  |          Name          | Disk Format |   Size  | Status |
+--------------------------------------+------------------------+-------------+---------+--------+
| 58c795b9-895c-453c-b0b4-7ab3ea49de8a | overcloud-full-vmlinuz |     aki     | 5393328 | active |
+--------------------------------------+------------------------+-------------+---------+--------+
Image "overcloud-full-initrd" was uploaded.
+--------------------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+----------+--------+
|                  ID                  |          Name         | Disk Format |   Size   | Status |
+--------------------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+----------+--------+
| 4d5dfa69-1efb-4e1f-accb-27e6c5552858 | overcloud-full-initrd |     ari     | 46801427 | active |
+--------------------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+----------+--------+
Image "overcloud-full" was uploaded.
+--------------------------------------+----------------+-------------+------------+--------+
|                  ID                  |      Name      | Disk Format |    Size    | Status |
+--------------------------------------+----------------+-------------+------------+--------+
| 51ae20aa-7af5-43ef-927c-6e249d8010b7 | overcloud-full |    qcow2    | 1250039808 | active |
+--------------------------------------+----------------+-------------+------------+--------+
Image "bm-deploy-kernel" was uploaded.
+--------------------------------------+------------------+-------------+---------+--------+
|                  ID                  |       Name       | Disk Format |   Size  | Status |
+--------------------------------------+------------------+-------------+---------+--------+
| 2af93f6e-8755-44f2-a085-5130ee93b092 | bm-deploy-kernel |     aki     | 5393328 | active |
+--------------------------------------+------------------+-------------+---------+--------+
Image "bm-deploy-ramdisk" was uploaded.
+--------------------------------------+-------------------+-------------+-----------+--------+
|                  ID                  |        Name       | Disk Format |    Size   | Status |
+--------------------------------------+-------------------+-------------+-----------+--------+
| 4c222de9-0ac8-41af-ba13-830166c6f7ac | bm-deploy-ramdisk |     ari     | 355866050 | active |
+--------------------------------------+-------------------+-------------+-----------+--------+

[stack@instack ~]$ openstack baremetal import instackenv.json
Started Mistral Workflow. Execution ID: 13f14bdf-d85d-43c0-94d3-fc65363592d9
Successfully registered node UUID 52837965-8e3f-4c45-9808-5f3d0c111b39
Successfully registered node UUID 44c290c0-98fe-43fc-a98d-c63e5dcb9afd
Successfully registered node UUID e2d762ff-3157-4e1a-a63c-41875164b71f
Successfully registered node UUID 59e69a8c-5eb4-4ce0-852c-8bec544dd42b
Successfully registered node UUID d2198d5c-4cd2-4d68-814f-f93054b868ab
Started Mistral Workflow. Execution ID: f5ecb9f0-b83e-416d-bae5-799b339e9677
Successfully set all nodes to available.

[stack@instack ~]$ openstack baremetal configure boot

[stack@instack ~]$ openstack baremetal introspection bulk start
Setting nodes for introspection to manageable...
Starting introspection of manageable nodes
Started Mistral Workflow. Execution ID: 22bf03ed-665e-47df-96ca-689583ee7b59
Waiting for introspection to finish...
Introspection for UUID d2198d5c-4cd2-4d68-814f-f93054b868ab finished successfully.
Introspection for UUID 44c290c0-98fe-43fc-a98d-c63e5dcb9afd finished successfully.
Introspection for UUID 59e69a8c-5eb4-4ce0-852c-8bec544dd42b finished successfully.
Introspection for UUID 52837965-8e3f-4c45-9808-5f3d0c111b39 finished successfully.
Introspection for UUID e2d762ff-3157-4e1a-a63c-41875164b71f finished successfully.
Introspection completed.
Setting manageable nodes to available...
Started Mistral Workflow. Execution ID: ae6be6e9-aff6-4d6e-a060-128189c586d3



Set up External Network 
 [stack@instack ~]$ sudo vi /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-vlan10
 DEVICE=vlan10
 ONBOOT=yes
 DEVICETYPE=ovs
 TYPE=OVSIntPort
 BOOTPROTO=static
 IPADDR=10.0.0.1
 NETMASK=255.255.255.0
 OVS_BRIDGE=br-ctlplane
 OVS_OPTIONS="tag=10"

[stack@instack ~]$ sudo ifup vlan10

[stack@instack ~]$ sudo ovs-vsctl show
42783cd9-9460-4aab-8fad-748e7015d80b
    Manager "ptcp:6640:127.0.0.1"
        is_connected: true
    Bridge br-int
        Controller "tcp:127.0.0.1:6633"
            is_connected: true
        fail_mode: secure
        Port "tapac626204-7d"
            tag: 1
            Interface "tapac626204-7d"
                type: internal
        Port int-br-ctlplane
            Interface int-br-ctlplane
                type: patch
                options: {peer=phy-br-ctlplane}
        Port br-int
            Interface br-int
                type: internal
    Bridge br-ctlplane
        Controller "tcp:127.0.0.1:6633"
            is_connected: true
        fail_mode: secure
        Port phy-br-ctlplane
            Interface phy-br-ctlplane
                type: patch
                options: {peer=int-br-ctlplane}
        Port "eth1"
            Interface "eth1"
        Port br-ctlplane
            Interface br-ctlplane
                type: internal
        Port "vlan10"
            tag: 10
            Interface "vlan10"
                type: internal
    ovs_version: "2.5.0"

[stack@instack ~]$  vi  $HOME/network_env.yaml
{
    "parameter_defaults": {
        "ControlPlaneDefaultRoute": "192.168.24.1",
        "ControlPlaneSubnetCidr": "24",
        "DnsServers": [
            "83.221.202.254" <== ISP DNS Server IP
        ],
        "EC2MetadataIp": "192.168.24.1",
        "ExternalAllocationPools": [
            {
                "end": "10.0.0.250",
                "start": "10.0.0.4"
            }
        ],
        "ExternalNetCidr": "10.0.0.1/24",
        "NeutronExternalNetworkBridge": ""
    }
}

Next step :- 
$ sudo vi  /usr/share/openstack-tripleo-heat-templates/puppet/services/ceph-mon.yaml
Update line :-
ceph::profile::params::osd_pool_default_size: 1 
instead of default value "3". This step is acceptable only in Virtual Environment.
Setting  the osd_pool_default_size set to 1,you will only have
one copy of the object. As a general rule, you should run your cluster 
with more than one OSD and a pool size greater than 1 object replica. So
having 48GB RAM on VIRTHOST  the optimal setting is osd_pool_default_size = 3 (at least 2) 
outputs:
  role_data:
    description: Role data for the Ceph Monitor service.
    value:
      service_name: ceph_mon
      monitoring_subscription: {get_param: MonitoringSubscriptionCephMon}
      config_settings:
        map_merge:
          - get_attr: [CephBase, role_data, config_settings]
          - ceph::profile::params::ms_bind_ipv6: {get_param: CephIPv6}
            ceph::profile::params::mon_key: {get_param: CephMonKey}
            ceph::profile::params::osd_pool_default_pg_num: 32
            ceph::profile::params::osd_pool_default_pgp_num: 32
            ceph::profile::params::osd_pool_default_size: 1  <== instead of "3"      
            # repeat returns items in a list, so we need to map_merge twice
            tripleo::profile::base::ceph::mon::ceph_pools:
              map_merge:
                - map_merge:
                    repeat:
                      for_each:
                        <%pool%>:
                          - {get_param: CinderRbdPoolName}
                          - {get_param: CinderBackupRbdPoolName}
                          - {get_param: NovaRbdPoolName}
                          - {get_param: GlanceRbdPoolName}
                          - {get_param: GnocchiRbdPoolName}
[stack@instack ~]$ vi overcloud-deploy.sh
#!/bin/bash -x
source /home/stack/stackrc 
openstack overcloud deploy  \
 --control-scale 3 --compute-scale 1 --ceph-storage-scale 1 \
 --libvirt-type qemu \
 --ntp-server pool.ntp.org  \
 --templates  /usr/share/openstack-tripleo-heat-templates \
 -e  /usr/share/openstack-tripleo-heat-templates/environments/puppet-pacemaker.yaml \
 -e  /usr/share/openstack-tripleo-heat-templates/environments/storage-environment.yaml \
 -e  /usr/share/openstack-tripleo-heat-templates/environments/network-isolation.yaml \
 -e  /usr/share/openstack-tripleo-heat-templates/environments/net-single-nic-with-vlans.yaml \
 -e  $HOME/network_env.yaml

[stack@instack ~]$ chmod a+x overcloud-deploy.sh

[stack@instack ~]$ sudo iptables -A BOOTSTACK_MASQ -s 10.0.0.0/24 ! -d 10.0.0.0/24 -j MASQUERADE -t nat
[stack@instack ~]$ sudo touch -f  /usr/share/openstack-tripleo-heat-templates/puppet/post.yaml
[stack@instack ~]$ vi overcloud-deploy.sh




[stack@instack ~]$ ./overcloud-deploy.sh
+ source /home/stack/stackrc
++ NOVA_VERSION=1.1
++ export NOVA_VERSION
+++ sudo hiera admin_password
++ OS_PASSWORD=22ecb766eb723d5bc287c7e47cfb9e7b2d427304
++ export OS_PASSWORD
++ OS_AUTH_URL=http://192.168.24.1:5000/v2.0
++ export OS_AUTH_URL
++ OS_USERNAME=admin
++ OS_TENANT_NAME=admin
++ COMPUTE_API_VERSION=1.1
++ OS_BAREMETAL_API_VERSION=1.15
++ OS_NO_CACHE=True
++ OS_CLOUDNAME=undercloud
++ OS_IMAGE_API_VERSION=1
++ export OS_USERNAME
++ export OS_TENANT_NAME
++ export COMPUTE_API_VERSION
++ export OS_BAREMETAL
++ export OS_NO_CACHE
++ export OS_CLOUDNAME
++ export OS_IMAGE_API_VERSION
+ openstack overcloud deploy --control-scale 3 --compute-scale 1 --ceph-storage-scale 1 --libvirt-type qemu --ntp-server pool.ntp.org --templates /usr/share/openstack-tripleo-heat-templates -e /usr/share/openstack-tripleo-heat-templates/environments/puppet-pacemaker.yaml -e /usr/share/openstack-tripleo-heat-templates/environments/storage-environment.yaml -e /usr/share/openstack-tripleo-heat-templates/environments/network-isolation.yaml -e /usr/share/openstack-tripleo-heat-templates/environments/net-single-nic-with-vlans.yaml -e /home/stack/network_env.yaml
Removing the current plan files
Uploading new plan files
Started Mistral Workflow. Execution ID: 83b9918a-ce91-4b7e-bc76-87c61c92028b
Plan updated
Deploying templates in the directory /tmp/tripleoclient-v2qWQD/tripleo-heat-templates
Started Mistral Workflow. Execution ID: 4cb66db2-2b8b-40e9-ae48-336b999b0ef6
2016-12-25 11:30:57Z [overcloud]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  Stack CREATE started
. . . . . . 

2016-12-25 11:30:57Z [overcloud.PcsdPassword]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 11:30:57Z [overcloud.HeatAuthEncryptionKey]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 11:30:57Z [overcloud.HorizonSecret]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 11:59:03Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step3.0]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 11:59:03Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step3]: CREATE_COMPLETE  Stack CREATE completed successfully
2016-12-25 11:59:03Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step3]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 11:59:03Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputeDeployment_Step4]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 11:59:03Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ObjectStorageDeployment_Step4]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 11:59:04Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputeDeployment_Step4]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  Stack CREATE started
2016-12-25 11:59:04Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputeDeployment_Step4.0]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 11:59:04Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.BlockStorageDeployment_Step4]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 11:59:04Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step4]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 11:59:04Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageDeployment_Step4]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 11:59:04Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step4]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  Stack CREATE started
2016-12-25 11:59:04Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step4.1]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 11:59:04Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageDeployment_Step4]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  Stack CREATE started
2016-12-25 11:59:04Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageDeployment_Step4.0]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 11:59:05Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.BlockStorageDeployment_Step4]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 11:59:06Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ObjectStorageDeployment_Step4]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 11:59:06Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step4.0]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 11:59:06Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step4.2]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 12:00:01Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageDeployment_Step4.0]: SIGNAL_IN_PROGRESS  Signal: deployment 0c57482b-76e8-44d7-9197-3cf5be5d5df0 succeeded
2016-12-25 12:00:02Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageDeployment_Step4.0]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 12:00:02Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageDeployment_Step4]: CREATE_COMPLETE  Stack CREATE completed successfully
2016-12-25 12:00:03Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageDeployment_Step4]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 12:03:01Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputeDeployment_Step4.0]: SIGNAL_IN_PROGRESS  Signal: deployment bd58bab5-cd77-4dc4-a012-c94939c2f409 succeeded
2016-12-25 12:03:02Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputeDeployment_Step4.0]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 12:03:02Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputeDeployment_Step4]: CREATE_COMPLETE  Stack CREATE completed successfully
2016-12-25 12:03:02Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputeDeployment_Step4]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 12:04:04Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step4.1]: SIGNAL_IN_PROGRESS  Signal: deployment cfa41ca2-fac0-40d2-b172-639b12aba790 succeeded
2016-12-25 12:04:05Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step4.1]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 12:04:11Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step4.2]: SIGNAL_IN_PROGRESS  Signal: deployment 8f54670a-d54f-44d6-a34e-83ad16a734bb succeeded
2016-12-25 12:04:11Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step4.2]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 12:05:55Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step4.0]: SIGNAL_IN_PROGRESS  Signal: deployment eee42321-d94d-4aea-a3f0-4e49886b1bc4 succeeded
2016-12-25 12:05:56Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step4.0]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 12:05:56Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step4]: CREATE_COMPLETE  Stack CREATE completed successfully
2016-12-25 12:05:57Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step4]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 12:05:57Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputeDeployment_Step5]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 12:05:57Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step5]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 12:05:57Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputeDeployment_Step5]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  Stack CREATE started
2016-12-25 12:05:57Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputeDeployment_Step5.0]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 12:05:57Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageDeployment_Step5]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 12:05:57Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step5]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  Stack CREATE started
2016-12-25 12:05:57Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.BlockStorageDeployment_Step5]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 12:05:57Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageDeployment_Step5]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  Stack CREATE started
2016-12-25 12:05:57Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step5.1]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 12:05:57Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageDeployment_Step5.0]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 12:05:57Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ObjectStorageDeployment_Step5]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 12:05:58Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step5.0]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 12:05:59Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.BlockStorageDeployment_Step5]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 12:05:59Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step5.2]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 12:05:59Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ObjectStorageDeployment_Step5]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 12:06:40Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageDeployment_Step5.0]: SIGNAL_IN_PROGRESS  Signal: deployment cef8295c-5026-41dc-8f89-a8ec29d5a195 succeeded
2016-12-25 12:06:40Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageDeployment_Step5.0]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 12:06:40Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageDeployment_Step5]: CREATE_COMPLETE  Stack CREATE completed successfully
2016-12-25 12:06:41Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageDeployment_Step5]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 12:06:45Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputeDeployment_Step5.0]: SIGNAL_IN_PROGRESS  Signal: deployment 22d20811-24fb-4b53-a356-e580b688fd2c succeeded
2016-12-25 12:06:45Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputeDeployment_Step5.0]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 12:06:45Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputeDeployment_Step5]: CREATE_COMPLETE  Stack CREATE completed successfully
2016-12-25 12:06:45Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputeDeployment_Step5]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 12:10:58Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step5.1]: SIGNAL_IN_PROGRESS  Signal: deployment a466258f-0bb9-4363-b7c5-a81a4b9fd8e4 succeeded
2016-12-25 12:11:00Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step5.1]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 12:11:13Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step5.2]: SIGNAL_IN_PROGRESS  Signal: deployment 63a0fdb5-7459-4e3d-819b-0dd6c680b90e succeeded
2016-12-25 12:11:14Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step5.2]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 12:16:37Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step5.0]: SIGNAL_IN_PROGRESS  Signal: deployment 5a45a608-4458-48bf-9ca0-cb7e002307a2 succeeded
2016-12-25 12:16:38Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step5.0]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 12:16:38Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step5]: CREATE_COMPLETE  Stack CREATE completed successfully
2016-12-25 12:16:39Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerDeployment_Step5]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 12:16:39Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostConfig]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 12:16:39Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.BlockStoragePostConfig]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 12:16:39Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ObjectStoragePostConfig]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 12:16:39Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputePostConfig]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 12:16:39Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStoragePostConfig]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 12:16:40Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostConfig]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 12:16:40Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ObjectStoragePostConfig]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 12:16:40Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.BlockStoragePostConfig]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 12:16:40Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputePostConfig]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 12:16:40Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStoragePostConfig]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 12:16:40Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.BlockStorageExtraConfigPost]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 12:16:40Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ObjectStorageExtraConfigPost]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 12:16:40Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageExtraConfigPost]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 12:16:41Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputeExtraConfigPost]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 12:16:41Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerExtraConfigPost]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 12:16:42Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.BlockStorageExtraConfigPost]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 12:16:42Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ObjectStorageExtraConfigPost]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 12:16:42Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ComputeExtraConfigPost]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 12:16:42Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerExtraConfigPost]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 12:16:42Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.CephStorageExtraConfigPost]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 12:16:42Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 12:16:42Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  Stack CREATE started
2016-12-25 12:16:42Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet.ControllerPostPuppetMaintenanceModeConfig]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 12:16:42Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet.ControllerPostPuppetMaintenanceModeConfig]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 12:16:42Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet.ControllerPostPuppetMaintenanceModeDeployment]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 12:17:55Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet.ControllerPostPuppetMaintenanceModeDeployment]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 12:17:55Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet.ControllerPostPuppetRestart]: CREATE_IN_PROGRESS  state changed
2016-12-25 12:18:58Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet.ControllerPostPuppetRestart]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 12:18:58Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet]: CREATE_COMPLETE  Stack CREATE completed successfully
2016-12-25 12:18:59Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps.ControllerPostPuppet]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 12:18:59Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps]: CREATE_COMPLETE  Stack CREATE completed successfully
2016-12-25 12:18:59Z [overcloud.AllNodesDeploySteps]: CREATE_COMPLETE  state changed
2016-12-25 12:18:59Z [overcloud]: CREATE_COMPLETE  Stack CREATE completed successfully

 Stack overcloud CREATE_COMPLETE 

Started Mistral Workflow. Execution ID: f189f0d4-4287-4c45-8f3d-aca5a65e0843
Overcloud Endpoint: http://10.0.0.10:5000/v2.0
Overcloud Deployed
[stack@instack ~]$ nova list

+--------------------------------------+-------------------------+--------+------------+-------------+------------------------+
| ID                                   | Name                    | Status | Task State | Power State | Networks               |
+--------------------------------------+-------------------------+--------+------------+-------------+------------------------+
| e4124368-7e3b-42de-abc9-348c232c7560 | overcloud-cephstorage-0 | ACTIVE | -          | Running     | ctlplane=192.168.24.9  |
| 23cc18b7-acef-4c58-b8ef-835b3766f0ba | overcloud-controller-0  | ACTIVE | -          | Running     | ctlplane=192.168.24.17 |
| 4dad4b56-0e57-4685-aea6-87fb2a5745c7 | overcloud-controller-1  | ACTIVE | -          | Running     | ctlplane=192.168.24.13 |
| 6c013bc1-9e0b-4809-a200-6a47e84c1fbf | overcloud-controller-2  | ACTIVE | -          | Running     | ctlplane=192.168.24.7  |
| 55120150-37ac-4160-9ba6-17324af2db8c | overcloud-novacompute-0 | ACTIVE | -          | Running     | ctlplane=192.168.24.16 |
+--------------------------------------+-------------------------+--------+------------+-------------+------------------------+



[stack@instack ~]$ cat overcloudrc
export OS_NO_CACHE=True
export OS_CLOUDNAME=overcloud
export OS_AUTH_URL=http://10.0.0.10:5000/v2.0
export NOVA_VERSION=1.1
export COMPUTE_API_VERSION=1.1
export OS_USERNAME=admin
export no_proxy=,10.0.0.10,192.168.24.10
export OS_PASSWORD=KYwmKd6QnscTAZTkayuHM8jHV
export PYTHONWARNINGS="ignore:Certificate has no, ignore:A true SSLContext object is not available"
export OS_TENANT_NAME=admin

[stack@instack ~]$ ssh heat-admin@192.168.24.17
The authenticity of host '192.168.24.17 (192.168.24.17)' can't be established.
ECDSA key fingerprint is 67:53:b3:30:85:f5:b0:d6:df:bf:6a:fc:03:30:f1:53.
Are you sure you want to continue connecting (yes/no)? yes
Warning: Permanently added '192.168.24.17' (ECDSA) to the list of known hosts.

[heat-admin@overcloud-controller-0 ~]$ sudo su -
[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# ping lxer.com
PING lxer.com (108.166.170.174) 56(84) bytes of data.
64 bytes from dal4.wmkt.net (108.166.170.174): icmp_seq=1 ttl=48 time=179 ms
64 bytes from dal4.wmkt.net (108.166.170.174): icmp_seq=2 ttl=48 time=174 ms
64 bytes from dal4.wmkt.net (108.166.170.174): icmp_seq=3 ttl=48 time=176 ms
64 bytes from dal4.wmkt.net (108.166.170.174): icmp_seq=4 ttl=48 time=174 ms
64 bytes from dal4.wmkt.net (108.166.170.174): icmp_seq=5 ttl=48 time=177 ms
^C

--- lxer.com ping statistics ---

6 packets transmitted, 5 received, 16% packet loss, time 5005ms

rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 174.601/176.462/179.337/1.809 ms
[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# vi overcloudrc
[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# .  overcloudrc
[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# ceph status
    cluster bd2d8da8-ca90-11e6-b7a3-525400fb0aa9
     health HEALTH_OK
     monmap e1: 3 mons at {overcloud-controller-0=172.16.1.13:6789/0,overcloud-controller-1=172.16.1.12:6789/0,overcloud-controller-2=172.16.1.11:6789/0}
            election epoch 6, quorum 0,1,2 overcloud-controller-2,overcloud-controller-1,overcloud-controller-0
     osdmap e13: 1 osds: 1 up, 1 in
            flags sortbitwise
      pgmap v82: 224 pgs, 6 pools, 0 bytes data, 0 objects
            8481 MB used, 38603 MB / 47084 MB avail
                 224 active+clean

[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# wget https://download.fedoraproject.org/pub/fedora/linux/releases/24/CloudImages/x86_64/images/Fedora-Cloud-Base-24-1.2.x86_64.qcow2
--2016-12-25 12:25:28--  https://download.fedoraproject.org/pub/fedora/linux/releases/24/CloudImages/x86_64/images/Fedora-Cloud-Base-24-1.2.x86_64.qcow2
Resolving download.fedoraproject.org (download.fedoraproject.org)... 67.219.144.68, 152.19.134.198, 85.236.55.6, ...
Connecting to download.fedoraproject.org (download.fedoraproject.org)|67.219.144.68|:443... connected.
HTTP request sent, awaiting response... 302 Found
Location: http://fedora-mirror01.rbc.ru/pub/fedora/linux/releases/24/CloudImages/x86_64/images/Fedora-Cloud-Base-24-1.2.x86_64.qcow2 [following]
--2016-12-25 12:25:29--  http://fedora-mirror01.rbc.ru/pub/fedora/linux/releases/24/CloudImages/x86_64/images/Fedora-Cloud-Base-24-1.2.x86_64.qcow2
Resolving fedora-mirror01.rbc.ru (fedora-mirror01.rbc.ru)... 80.68.250.217
Connecting to fedora-mirror01.rbc.ru (fedora-mirror01.rbc.ru)|80.68.250.217|:80... connected.
HTTP request sent, awaiting response... 200 OK
Length: 204590080 (195M) [application/octet-stream]
Saving to: ‘Fedora-Cloud-Base-24-1.2.x86_64.qcow2’

100%[=======================================================>] 204,590,080  682KB/s   in 5m 21s 

2016-12-25 12:30:50 (623 KB/s) - ‘Fedora-Cloud-Base-24-1.2.x86_64.qcow2’ saved [204590080/204590080]

[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# glance image-create --name "VF24Cloud"  --disk-format qcow2 \


 --container-format bare --progress < Fedora-Cloud-Base-24-1.2.x86_64.qcow2


 


 [=============================>] 100%

+------------------+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Property         | Value                                                                            |
+------------------+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| checksum         | 8de08e3fe24ee788e50a6a508235aa64                                                 |
| container_format | bare                                                                             |
| created_at       | 2016-12-25T12:31:27Z                                                             |
| direct_url       | rbd://bd2d8da8-ca90-11e6-b7a3-525400fb0aa9/images/303526e2-60bb-                 |
|                  | 4dcf-8781-b722bf718392/snap                                                      |
| disk_format      | qcow2                                                                            |
| id               | 303526e2-60bb-4dcf-8781-b722bf718392                                             |
| locations        | [{"url": "rbd://bd2d8da8-ca90-11e6-b7a3-525400fb0aa9/images/303526e2-60bb-       |
|                  | 4dcf-8781-b722bf718392/snap", "metadata": {}}]                                   |
| min_disk         | 0                                                                                |
| min_ram          | 0                                                                                |
| name             | VF24Cloud                                                                        |
| owner            | 96c20310965d436a83e6f3ea648bab8c                                                 |
| protected        | False                                                                            |
| size             | 204590080                                                                        |
| status           | active                                                                           |
| tags             | []                                                                               |
| updated_at       | 2016-12-25T12:31:30Z                                                             |
| virtual_size     | None                                                                             |
| visibility       | private                                                                          |
+------------------+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# ceph status
    cluster bd2d8da8-ca90-11e6-b7a3-525400fb0aa9
     health HEALTH_OK
     monmap e1: 3 mons at {overcloud-controller-0=172.16.1.13:6789/0,overcloud-controller-1=172.16.1.12:6789/0,overcloud-controller-2=172.16.1.11:6789/0}
            election epoch 6, quorum 0,1,2 overcloud-controller-2,overcloud-controller-1,overcloud-controller-0
     osdmap e16: 1 osds: 1 up, 1 in
            flags sortbitwise
      pgmap v104: 224 pgs, 6 pools, 195 MB data, 30 objects
            8868 MB used, 38216 MB / 47084 MB avail
                 224 active+clean
  client io 65147 B/s rd, 26940 kB/s wr, 75 op/s rd, 19 op/s wr

[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# glance image-list
+--------------------------------------+-----------+
| ID                                   | Name      |
+--------------------------------------+-----------+
| 303526e2-60bb-4dcf-8781-b722bf718392 | VF24Cloud |
+--------------------------------------+-----------+

[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# cinder create --image-id 303526e2-60bb-4dcf-8781-b722bf718392 \


--display_name=vf24volume-ceph 7
+--------------------------------+--------------------------------------+
| Property                       | Value                                |
+--------------------------------+--------------------------------------+
| attachments                    | []                                   |
| availability_zone              | nova                                 |
| bootable                       | false                                |
| consistencygroup_id            | None                                 |
| created_at                     | 2016-12-25T12:32:51.000000           |
| description                    | None                                 |
| encrypted                      | False                                |
| id                             | 06bfaf39-6795-4a4e-b1a4-ff2ad49a2333 |
| metadata                       | {}                                   |
| migration_status               | None                                 |
| multiattach                    | False                                |
| name                           | vf24volume-ceph                      |
| os-vol-host-attr:host          | hostgroup@tripleo_ceph#tripleo_ceph  |
| os-vol-mig-status-attr:migstat | None                                 |
| os-vol-mig-status-attr:name_id | None                                 |
| os-vol-tenant-attr:tenant_id   | 96c20310965d436a83e6f3ea648bab8c     |
| replication_status             | disabled                             |
| size                           | 7                                    |
| snapshot_id                    | None                                 |
| source_volid                   | None                                 |
| status                         | creating                             |
| updated_at                     | 2016-12-25T12:32:52.000000           |
| user_id                        | 1ece4a02a3f44610938be469e164d7c7     |
| volume_type                    | None                                 |
+--------------------------------+--------------------------------------+

[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# cinder list 


+--------------------------------------+-----------+-----------------+------+-------------+----------+-------------+
| ID                                   | Status    | Name            | Size | Volume Type | Bootable | Attached to |
+--------------------------------------+-----------+-----------------+------+-------------+----------+-------------+
| 06bfaf39-6795-4a4e-b1a4-ff2ad49a2333 | available | vf24volume-ceph | 7    | -           | true     |             |
+--------------------------------------+-----------+-----------------+------+-------------+----------+-------------+


 


[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# ceph osd df tree
ID WEIGHT  REWEIGHT SIZE   USE    AVAIL  %USE  VAR  PGS TYPE NAME                        
-1 0.04489        - 47084M 13262M 33822M 28.17 1.00   0 root default                     
-2 0.04489        - 47084M 13262M 33822M 28.17 1.00   0     host overcloud-cephstorage-0 
 0 0.04489  1.00000 47084M 13262M 33822M 28.17 1.00 224         osd.0                    
              TOTAL 47084M 13262M 33822M 28.17                                           
MIN/MAX VAR: 1.00/1.00  STDDEV: 0


[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# rbd -p images ls
303526e2-60bb-4dcf-8781-b722bf718392


[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# rbd -p volumes ls
volume-06bfaf39-6795-4a4e-b1a4-ff2ad49a2333
 


Setup Neutron Router, external , tenant's networks on PCS Controllers Cluster via CLI
sourcing into shell overcloudrc ( just testing overcloud setup )
[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]#  neutron net-create ext-net --router:external \


--provider:physical_network datacentre  --provider:network_type flat

Created a new network:

+---------------------------+--------------------------------------+
| Field                     | Value                                |
+---------------------------+--------------------------------------+
| admin_state_up            | True                                 |
| availability_zone_hints   |                                      |
| availability_zones        |                                      |
| created_at                | 2016-12-25T12:36:31Z                 |
| description               |                                      |
| id                        | b26e01d7-8bd2-4666-bed3-c55c355fc82b |
| ipv4_address_scope        |                                      |
| ipv6_address_scope        |                                      |
| is_default                | False                                |
| mtu                       | 1496                                 |
| name                      | ext-net                              |
| port_security_enabled     | True                                 |
| project_id                | 96c20310965d436a83e6f3ea648bab8c     |
| provider:network_type     | flat                                 |
| provider:physical_network | datacentre                           |
| provider:segmentation_id  |                                      |
| qos_policy_id             |                                      |
| revision_number           | 3                                    |
| router:external           | True                                 |
| shared                    | False                                |
| status                    | ACTIVE                               |
| subnets                   |                                      |
| tags                      |                                      |
| tenant_id                 | 96c20310965d436a83e6f3ea648bab8c     |
| updated_at                | 2016-12-25T12:36:31Z                 |
+---------------------------+--------------------------------------+

[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]#  neutron subnet-create ext-net --name ext-subnet \


--allocation-pool start=192.168.24.100,end=192.168.24.120 --disable-dhcp --gateway 192.168.24.1  192.168.24.0/24

Created a new subnet:

+-------------------+------------------------------------------------------+
| Field             | Value                                                |
+-------------------+------------------------------------------------------+
| allocation_pools  | {"start": "192.168.24.100", "end": "192.168.24.120"} |
| cidr              | 192.168.24.0/24                                      |
| created_at        | 2016-12-25T12:36:59Z                                 |
| description       |                                                      |
| dns_nameservers   |                                                      |
| enable_dhcp       | False                                                |
| gateway_ip        | 192.168.24.1                                         |
| host_routes       |                                                      |
| id                | 87fa1511-4ded-4705-90ba-7e363b0e9905                 |
| ip_version        | 4                                                    |
| ipv6_address_mode |                                                      |
| ipv6_ra_mode      |                                                      |
| name              | ext-subnet                                           |
| network_id        | b26e01d7-8bd2-4666-bed3-c55c355fc82b                 |
| project_id        | 96c20310965d436a83e6f3ea648bab8c                     |
| revision_number   | 2                                                    |
| service_types     |                                                      |
| subnetpool_id     |                                                      |
| tenant_id         | 96c20310965d436a83e6f3ea648bab8c                     |
| updated_at        | 2016-12-25T12:36:59Z                                 |
+-------------------+------------------------------------------------------+

[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# neutron router-create router1

Created a new router:

+-------------------------+--------------------------------------+
| Field                   | Value                                |
+-------------------------+--------------------------------------+
| admin_state_up          | True                                 |
| availability_zone_hints |                                      |
| availability_zones      |                                      |
| created_at              | 2016-12-25T12:37:34Z                 |
| description             |                                      |
| distributed             | False                                |
| external_gateway_info   |                                      |
| flavor_id               |                                      |
| ha                      | True                                 |
| id                      | 791cbaa1-a777-4b36-827e-ec8636e66c1b |
| name                    | router1                              |
| project_id              | 96c20310965d436a83e6f3ea648bab8c     |
| revision_number         | 2                                    |
| routes                  |                                      |
| status                  | ACTIVE                               |
| tenant_id               | 96c20310965d436a83e6f3ea648bab8c     |
| updated_at              | 2016-12-25T12:37:34Z                 |
+-------------------------+--------------------------------------+

[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# neutron router-gateway-set router1 ext-net
Set gateway for router router1

[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# neutron net-create int
Created a new network:

+---------------------------+--------------------------------------+
| Field                     | Value                                |
+---------------------------+--------------------------------------+
| admin_state_up            | True                                 |
| availability_zone_hints   |                                      |
| availability_zones        |                                      |
| created_at                | 2016-12-25T12:38:22Z                 |
| description               |                                      |
| id                        | b7a03b53-46e9-4f66-904f-3afb764c1d49 |
| ipv4_address_scope        |                                      |
| ipv6_address_scope        |                                      |
| mtu                       | 1446                                 |
| name                      | int                                  |
| port_security_enabled     | True                                 |
| project_id                | 96c20310965d436a83e6f3ea648bab8c     |
| provider:network_type     | vxlan                                |
| provider:physical_network |                                      |
| provider:segmentation_id  | 79                                   |
| qos_policy_id             |                                      |
| revision_number           | 3                                    |
| router:external           | False                                |
| shared                    | False                                |
| status                    | ACTIVE                               |
| subnets                   |                                      |
| tags                      |                                      |
| tenant_id                 | 96c20310965d436a83e6f3ea648bab8c     |
| updated_at                | 2016-12-25T12:38:22Z                 |
+---------------------------+--------------------------------------+

[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# neutron subnet-create int 30.0.0.0/24 \


 --dns_nameservers list=true 83.221.202.254

Created a new subnet:

+-------------------+--------------------------------------------+
| Field             | Value                                      |

+-------------------+--------------------------------------------+
| allocation_pools  | {"start": "30.0.0.2", "end": "30.0.0.254"} |
| cidr              | 30.0.0.0/24                                |
| created_at        | 2016-12-25T12:38:43Z                       |
| description       |                                            |
| dns_nameservers   | 83.221.202.254                             |
| enable_dhcp       | True                                       |
| gateway_ip        | 30.0.0.1                                   |
| host_routes       |                                            |
| id                | 4d059161-05de-4804-991b-d7a03b8cae97       |
| ip_version        | 4                                          |
| ipv6_address_mode |                                            |
| ipv6_ra_mode      |                                            |
| name              |                                            |
| network_id        | b7a03b53-46e9-4f66-904f-3afb764c1d49       |
| project_id        | 96c20310965d436a83e6f3ea648bab8c           |
| revision_number   | 2                                          |
| service_types     |                                            |
| subnetpool_id     |                                            |
| tenant_id         | 96c20310965d436a83e6f3ea648bab8c           |
| updated_at        | 2016-12-25T12:38:43Z                       |
+-------------------+--------------------------------------------+

[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# neutron router-interface-add router1 4d059161-05de-4804-991b-d7a03b8cae97

Added interface fb1773e3-eed9-4deb-bcbf-57963cf77f98 to router router1.

[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# nova keypair-add oskey122516 >oskey122516.pem
[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# nova secgroup-list

WARNING: Command secgroup-list is deprecated and will be removed after Nova 15.0.0 is released. Use python-neutronclient or python-openstackclient instead.

+--------------------------------------+---------+------------------------+
| Id                                   | Name    | Description            |
+--------------------------------------+---------+------------------------+
| 54e7b1a2-125d-4cd9-9335-b7d536745945 | default | Default security group |
+--------------------------------------+---------+------------------------+

[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# neutron security-group-rule-create --protocol tcp \


--port-range-min 22 --port-range-max 22 --direction ingress --remote-ip-prefix 0.0.0.0/0 \


 54e7b1a2-125d-4cd9-9335-b7d536745945

Created a new security_group_rule:

+-------------------+--------------------------------------+
| Field             | Value                                |
+-------------------+--------------------------------------+
| created_at        | 2016-12-25T12:41:49Z                 |
| description       |                                      |
| direction         | ingress                              |
| ethertype         | IPv4                                 |
| id                | 1be8efd2-2f3d-460d-8afd-4df597601620 |
| port_range_max    | 22                                   |
| port_range_min    | 22                                   |
| project_id        | 96c20310965d436a83e6f3ea648bab8c     |
| protocol          | tcp                                  |
| remote_group_id   |                                      |
| remote_ip_prefix  | 0.0.0.0/0                            |
| revision_number   | 1                                    |
| security_group_id | 54e7b1a2-125d-4cd9-9335-b7d536745945 |
| tenant_id         | 96c20310965d436a83e6f3ea648bab8c     |
| updated_at        | 2016-12-25T12:41:49Z                 |
+-------------------+--------------------------------------+

[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# nova flavor-create "m1.small" 2  1000 20 1

+----+----------+-----------+------+-----------+------+-------+-------------+-----------+
| ID | Name     | Memory_MB | Disk | Ephemeral | Swap | VCPUs | RXTX_Factor | Is_Public |
+----+----------+-----------+------+-----------+------+-------+-------------+-----------+
| 2  | m1.small | 1000      | 20   | 0         |      | 1     | 1.0         | True      |
+----+----------+-----------+------+-----------+------+-------+-------------+-----------+






  

 





